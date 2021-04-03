Indian River Board of Education seeking candidates for 2 vacant seats in District 1

Delaware News Desk

The Indian River Board of Education is seeking interested candidates to fill two vacant seats in District 1 through June 30, 2022.

Interested candidates should contact Superintendent Jay Owens at 436-1000 or jack.owens@irsd.k12.de.us.

Candidates will be required to submit a candidate filing form and letter of interest no later than 4 p.m. April 16. The candidate filing form is available on the district website, irsd.net.

Qualified candidates must be at least 18 years of age, be a resident of District 1 and not hold a paid position with the school district.