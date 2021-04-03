Possum Point Players takes theater into the outdoors

Delaware News Desk

Possum Point Players invite audience members to join them in the sunshine or under the stars as they begin the 2021 season on their new outdoor stage.

Opening April 16, they present "Broadway Springs Back," an original production that reflects the preceding year the world experienced, with music ranging from despair to hope to happiness. Directors Steven Dow and Stacey Hartman said “it's sure to leave a tear in your eye, a smile on your face, and a song in your heart.” In addition to more than 20 songs from many eras of Broadway, the performance will also include four original scenes, with the theme of hope, written by fellow Delawareans.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. April 16, 2 and 7:30 p.m. April 17 and 2 p.m. April 18. Tickets are $27 regular, $25 seniors and students, available at possumpointplayers.org or by phone, 856-4560. All seats are reserved and limited to four in each socially distanced bubble marked on the audience area of the parking lot. The open-air stage is located adjacent to Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Highway, Georgetown. Patrons, staff and volunteer crews must wear a mask when moving about the theater property or using facilities inside the hall; when seated, patrons may remove their masks. Water, wine and beer and packaged snacks will be sold.

Many Delmarva communities are represented in the cast of "Broadway Springs Back." Dow is a resident of Felton, and Hartman lives in Milford. Matthew Brown, Donna de Kuyper and Jgar Helwig live in Lewes, and Cheryl Graves and John Hulse live in Rehoboth Beach. Candice Castro lives in Dover, Alonzo Dixon, Bridgeville, and Julianna Markel, Smyrna. Abbie Porter is a Seaford resident, Ashlie Workman lives in Millsboro and Shelbie Thompson lives in Salisbury, Maryland.

Due to social-distancing restrictions, tickets to all performances are limited. While performances are outdoors, a number of safety precautions will be in place, including face mask requirements for all patrons. Detailed guidelines for theater policies are on the website.

For more, visit possumpointplayers.org.