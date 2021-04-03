Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing announces Medical Staff Scholarship recipients

Delaware News Desk

The Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing at Beebe Healthcare announced three senior students as the recipients of the annual Medical Staff scholarship: Makenzie Collins, of Selbyville; Peyton Medd, of Lewes; and Paiton Murray, of Georgetown.

Each of the recipients plan to seek employment at Beebe Healthcare.

Beebe Medical Staff recognizes the support of nursing education as a very important component of its mission in the promotion and delivery of healthcare in Sussex County.

The Medical Staff created the Nursing Scholars program to support the nursing education of eligible candidates at the School of Nursing, which includes the students’ expressed desire to stay and practice in the community after graduation.

The Medical Staff scholarship is presented annually to recognize exceptional clinical performance in nursing,

