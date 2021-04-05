Bayhealth General Surgery, Sussex Campus welcomes Francis Velez

Delaware News Desk

Bayhealth General Surgery, Sussex Campus welcomed board-certified general surgeon Francis Velez

He joins David Cloney, Francisco Rodriguez and Charles Frasso in the practice, which is part of the Bayhealth Medical Group, a partnership of highly trained physicians, their clinical staff and an administrative support team that operates practices throughout central and southern Delaware.

Velez is currently accepting new patients.

“Dr. Velez is a welcome addition to our team,” said Rodriguez. “With more than 25 years’ experience and expertise in head and neck surgery in particular, his skillset is expanding our practice’s ability to meet the surgical needs of our community.”

After medical schooling in Guadalajara, Mexico, and a general surgery residency at Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, New York, Velez then completed a fellowship in head and neck and oncologic surgery at Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, New York. He comes to Bayhealth from the Baltimore area, where he was in private practice and operated as a general, endocrine and head and neck surgeon at several hospital systems, including Union Memorial Hospital, Harbor Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Upper Chesapeake Medical Center and Saint Joseph Medical Center. He is a past chief of the Department of Surgery, and a former member of the Cancer Committee and the Medical Executive Committee at Saint Joseph Medical Center and was a surgeon mentor in the operating room of Good Samaritan Hospital.

Throughout his career, Velez has served as a medical provider and has performed numerous head and neck operations as part of community coalitions in Honduras and Haiti. He also has been a head and neck screening volunteer for early cancer detection, and has mentored local science students in Towson, Maryland. He is a current member of the Society of Head & Neck Surgeons and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

Velez sees patients at Bayhealth General Surgery, Sussex Campus, 100 Wellness Way, Milford.

To schedule an appointment, call 424-7522; for more, visit bayhealth.org/medical-group.