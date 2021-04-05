Indian River School District offering expanded summer school programming

Delaware News Desk

The Indian River School District will offer a comprehensive 2021 summer school program with a focus on accelerated learning for students in preparation for the 2021-22 school year.

The Building Bridges and Accelerating Learning for All Students program will run from July 7 to Aug. 18 at all district schools. Transportation will be provided, and a meal and/or snack may also be provided depending on the length and time of the program. Schools will send invitations to families following Easter break.

Summer programming will be held Mondays through Thursdays, with most sessions from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Howard T. Ennis School programming will run from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. District high schools will also be offering a separate credit recovery program beginning June 14. School invitations will contain details of the grade-specific learning opportunities available through the Building Bridges and Accelerating Learning program.

Parents who do not receive an invitation by May 15 but are interested in having their child attend the summer program should contact the child’s school.

The Building Bridges and Accelerating Learning program will continue to follow all Delaware COVID-19 safety protocols, which include face coverings and social distancing.