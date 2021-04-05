Possum Juniors to hold open interest and information meeting April 6

Delaware News Desk

Possum Juniors, the youth affiliate of Possum Point Players, will create an original production for their annual summer show, with an initial interest and information meeting set for 6 p.m. April 6 at Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Road, Georgetown.

The meeting is open to area young people in sixth through 12th grades who are or wish to become members of Possum Juniors.

Possum Junior officers and advisers will be present. Seating will be appropriately distanced, and masks will be worn. In previous years, Possum Juniors summer productions have included "Annie," "The Addams Family," "Bus Stop" and "The Jungle Book."

For 2021, Possum Juniors will produce "Experiment: A Work in Progress,” a project that will lead to their summer show. To carry out all aspects of a full-scale, original production, Possum Juniors are seeking any and all creative minds to join the effort.

Possum Juniors invite participation and input from area youth interested and willing to take on project responsibilities such as actors, writers, dancers, artists, musicians, set design and construction and technical crews.

“We welcome those who are in grades six through 12 to help us produce a show entirely from scratch,” said Gianna Voges, PJ project coordinator. “We will be holding an interest meeting Tuesday, April 6 at 6 p.m. at Possum Point Players. We will go over what this project is and how you can be a part of it."

Voges said those unable to make the meeting in person can join over Zoom; or, request an interest form by email to experimentaworkinprogress@gmail.com.