Sussex Academy student selected as 2021 Carson Scholar

Delaware News Desk

Sussex Academy 11th grader Mikayla Dayton has been selected as a 2021 Carson Scholar.

With this honor, Dayton will receive a $1,000 scholarship that will be invested for her college education.

The Carson Scholar fund awards scholarships to students in grades 4-11 who excel academically and are dedication to serving their communities. Students must be nominated by a school educator, have a minimum GPA of 3.75 and display humanitarian qualities.

In the last two years, Dayton, a Seaford resident, has participated in numerous extracurricular activities both in and out of school.

Due to COVID-19, the Carson Scholar spring regional award ceremony has been postponed. Mikayla and her parents, Brian and Rita Dayton, will be invited to attend the rescheduled event this fall. \