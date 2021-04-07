Bayhealth Endocrinology, Sussex welcomes Lei Lei Min

Delaware News Desk

Bayhealth Endocrinology, Sussex Campus recently welcomed board-certified endocrinologist Lei Lei Min.

Min joins Bayhealth Medical Group, a partnership of physicians, their clinical staff and an administrative support team that operates practices throughout central and southern Delaware. The practice recently opened its new location in the Nemours Building on the Bayhealth Sussex Campus, 100 Wellness Way, Milford. Min is accepting new patients.

“Dr. Min is wonderful addition to the Bayhealth endocrinology team, and we are thrilled that she has joined us,” said Bayhealth Vice President of Physician Services for Bayhealth Medical Group Dina Perry. “We know that her expertise and her caring demeanor will benefit many community members in need of high-quality and patient-centered specialty care for their endocrine conditions.”

Coming to Bayhealth from Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania, Min was a staff physician in the endocrinology department. Prior to that, she completed a fellowship in endocrinology at SUNY Medical Center in Syracuse, New York. She has a medical degree from the University of Medicine in Yangon, Myanmar. She then went on to complete an internship and residency in internal medicine at Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn, New York.

Min is board-certified in internal medicine as well as endocrinology and metabolism. She sees patients at Bayhealth Endocrinology, Sussex Campus, Suite 200, 101 Wellness Way, Milford. Patients should first contact their insurance carrier to verify coverage prior to appointment scheduling.

To schedule an appointment, call 422-125.