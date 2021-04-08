Delaware Center for the Inland Bays receives grant

COURTESY OF ORSTED OFFSHORE NORTH AMERICA

The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays recently received a $50,000 grant from Orsted to expand environmental research, education and preservation in Delaware.

The center will leverage Orsted’s grant to expand initiatives that conserve and restore local ecosystems across the Inland Bays watershed and southern Delaware, focusing on five programs.

The 150-acre James Farm Preserve in Ocean View offers environmental education and recreation opportunities. Orsted’s grant will support improvements to the preserve’s infrastructure to better accommodate environmental education, restoration, research and community recreation, including a new education building and maintenance facilities, trail system realignment, interpretive and wayfinding signage and restrooms.

Orsted will support the center’s citizen science survey held annually in May and June to collect data about the horseshoe crab spawning population in the Inland Bays. Funding will help support 200 volunteers who collect data that is used for species management decisions.

Orsted will support a series of integrated programs that utilize oysters at every stage of their life cycle for their water filtration capabilities. These programs include the Don’t Chuck Your Shucks shell recycling program, Oyster Gardening and Oyster Reef Restoration.

Orsted will support the center’s efforts to preserve open space in the Inland Bays watershed and southern Delaware identify potential conservation properties and pooling resources to purchase them. The center indicates that properties are not just preserved for the sake of preservation, but also for public access so that outdoor recreation opportunities are expanded to new areas where people may have previously lacked easy access due to traffic congestion or a lack of transportation.

Orsted is supporting the center’s annual fundraising event Decked Out!, which draws over 200 attendees who are active in the local community and concerned about the health of the Inland Bays and the environment as a whole.

For information: inlandbays.org