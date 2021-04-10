Seaford Library accepts Highmark Grant

Delaware News Desk

The Seaford District Library has accepted a grant from Blue Cross and Blue Shield HighMark for $152,000 to fund an onsite Community Health Nurse.

The one-year grant will allow them to hire and set up health care access for the Western side of Sussex County within the library, which will facilitate both walk-in and care by appointment.

“The realities of COVID-19 and shut downs have made accessing health care harder over the last year, and as things have changed, we are shifting to meet community needs in new ways,” said Deputy Executive Director Rachel Wackett, Seaford Library. “This includes providing telehealth as well as in person medical assistance.”

The Seaford District Library serves between 2,000 and 3,000 patrons every month in various mediums and the need is great. The community has relied on the Seaford District Library for various services, and Wackett explained that “health and wellness focus is an extension of a need that has been expressed over the years, and highlighted by the current pandemic.”

Responsibilities of the Community Health Nurse within the library setting will be broad, and they anticipate the impact to the community will be far reaching. The Community Health Nurse will provide nursing services, instruct families on patient care and promoting healthy lifestyles, develop treatment and intervention plans, coordinate treatment, convalescence and rehabilitation plans with other health care providers and more.

This is an upgrade for many in the community who are in need of health care in various forms, and it will all be funded through the grant, which means library patrons are not responsible for paying for the treatment they receive in the library setting.

Jerry Keiser, executive director for the Seaford Library, said they have been making community care and wellness a bigger priority and things are really beginning to take shape.

“We have been seeking and obtaining several grants that focus on these themes, and we are so eager for the nursing services to begin,” said Keiser.

As soon as Keiser and Wackett, in concert with their board of directors, are able to hire their Community Health Nurse, the program will roll out and the onsite clinic will officially open. They plan to have an online system that provides ease of use for scheduling, but will also offer walk-in hours.

For more, visit seaforddistrictlibrary.org.