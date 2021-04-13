Broadwalk on or off the Boardwalk set for April 25

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition and CAMP Rehoboth will host the 2021 Broadwalk on or off the Boardwalk on April 25.

Broadwalk on the Boardwalk is a free event, organized and originally created by Kathy Wiz in honor of her sister’s battle with breast cancer. The walk has historically wrapped up the CAMP Rehoboth Women’s Fest weekend and each year drew hundreds to the Rehoboth boardwalk to walk as a group. However, per COVID-19 safety precautions, organizers this year are encouraging all Broadwalkers, their friends, family and walking buddies, to put on their best Broadwalk attire and walk or run at any location they choose —at home, indoors or outdoors, at a nearby park or any other favorite place to walk to run. Participants can post photos in the discussion of the Broadwalk on the Facebook event page.

Participants are then encouraged to visit the CAMP Rehoboth Courtyard, 37 Baltimore Ave., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 25 for photos.

Fundraising is encouraged, especially during the current pandemic. Walkers and runners are encouraged to participate in memory of someone in their lives impacted by breast cancer. There is no minimum donation required to participate.

Pink boas will be sold for a suggested donation of $10.

Proceeds from the 2021 Broadwalk on the Boardwalk benefit DBCC’s programs that increase breast cancer awareness, promote the importance of early detection, provide access to mammograms and provide support and resources to men and women in the local community who are newly diagnosed or facing recurrence of breast cancer.

For more, call 212-2947 or email Connie Holdridge at choldridge@debreastcancer.org.