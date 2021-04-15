Possum Point Players open 2021 with ‘Broadway Springs Back' on new outdoor stage

Delaware News Desk

Possum Point Players will open the 2021 season with "Broadway Springs Back," opening April 16 on the troupe’s new outdoor stage.

“Broadway Springs Back,” an original revue of songs from 20 shows along with four short dramatic scenes written by area community theater members, draws songs and scenes from the “feelings of surprise and despair felt by a world living through a pandemic, to the relief and hope and even happiness that this spring brings,” according to a press release. Directors Steven Dow and Stacey Hartman said they chose songs that reflect some of the heaviness felt before solutions began to lift spirits and open people to having a happy song in their hearts again.

Included are 20 songs from many eras of Broadway, from favorites such as "Les Misérables," "Ragtime," "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown," "Spamalot," "Carousel" and "The Full Monty" along with some from lesser-known Broadway hits such as "Dogfight," "The Prince of Egypt," "Songs for a New World" and "Waitress."

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. April 16, 2 and 7:30 p.m. April 17 and 2 p.m. April 18. Tickets are $27 general, $25 seniors and students, available at possumpointplayers.org or by phone, 856-4560. All seats are reserved. Outdoor theater seating is set up in rows the same as in-house theater seating. Rows are appropriately distanced six feet apart; tickets ordered together will be seated together and spaced from other reservations. Patrons are advised to dress appropriately for the weather.

The open-air stage is located adjacent to Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Highway, Georgetown. Parking is across the street from the theater. Passengers may be let out at the theater driveway. Patrons, staff and volunteer crews must wear a mask when moving about the theater property or using facilities inside the hall; when seated, patrons may remove their masks to drink and eat snacks. Water, sodas, wine and beer and packaged snacks will be sold.

Many Delmarva communities are represented in the cast of "Broadway Springs Back." Dow is a resident of Felton and Hartman lives in Milford. Matthew Brown, Donna de Kuyper and Jgar Helwig live in Lewes, and Cheryl Graves and John Hulse live in Rehoboth Beach. Candice Castro lives in Dover, Alonzo Dixon, Bridgeville, and Julianna Markel lives in Smyrna. Abbie Porter is a Seaford resident, Ashlie Workman lives in Millsboro and Shelbie Thompson lives in Salisbury, Maryland.

Due to social distancing restrictions, tickets to all performances are limited. While performances are outdoors, a number of safety precautions will be in place, including face mask requirements for all patrons. Detailed guidelines for theater policies are on the website.

For more, visit possumpointplayers.org.