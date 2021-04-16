Cape Artists’ Gallery in Lewes presents gift to Beebe Healthcare

Delaware News Desk

Members of the Cape Artists’ Gallery in Lewes decided to support Beebe Healthcare in recognition of the critical work carried on by the health care system during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The artists offered Beebe team members 10% off on all purchases of framed and unframed original art during the month of March, and contributed a percentage of their total sales in March to the Beebe Medical Foundation in support of greatest needs at Beebe Healthcare.

“The members of Cape Artists are truly grateful for the dedication, commitment and kindness Beebe Healthcare has shown our community during these very challenging times,” said Pat Riordan, president of the Cape Artists’ Group.

“As all our artists live locally, we are very thankful for the people who work at Beebe Healthcare and their dedication, especially during the pandemic,” said Cape Artists’ Gallery Chair Kathy Casey. “Many of our members are cancer survivors and we wanted to give back to Beebe for the excellent care given to them in their time of need.”

Cape Artists have been in existence as a group for more than 20 years. Now 21 members strong, they can be seen painting on location throughout the area. Pre-pandemic, they would get together and paint on Tuesdays and follow this with lunch and an opportunity to critique each other’s work. They also organize and participate in many art workshops.

The artists share a cooperative gallery located at 110 W. Third St., Lewes. They can be reached at 644-7733 and can be found on Facebook.

The gallery includes samples of original work from each artist, as well as prints, and is open to the public. All art exhibited is for sale and members volunteer their time to staff the gallery.

“This is a wonderful gift from the Cape Artists’ Gallery and all those who shopped and supported Beebe,” said Beebe Medical Foundation Executive Director of Development Kay Young. “We continue to be grateful for the support from local businesses and neighbors, and what better way to promote health and wellness than to add a beautiful piece of artwork to your life from a local artist.”