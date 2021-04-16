Fetch! launches new locally owned pet care services in coastal Delaware, Maryland

Delaware News Desk

Fetch! Pet Care, a national provider of professional dog walking and in-home pet sitting services, is bringing its sitters to neighborhoods in coastal Delaware and Maryland.

Husband and wife team Charlie and Arlene McCullough introduced Fetch! Pet Care, servicing southern Sussex County, Delaware, Ocean City, Maryland, and surrounding areas. The McCulloughs offer a range of services for client’s pets including puppy care, private dog walking, pet sitting, overnight care and pet taxi services.

“As lifelong dog owners and animal lovers who have worked hospitality for over 30 years, we are excited to combine the two passions and provide pet parents and their furry family members the highest quality service and hospitality,” said McCullough.

The brand offers locally owned and operated in-home pet care and is “COVID-safe” because interactions are primarily with the pets. The company also uses a mobile scheduling and communication app called My Fetch! which allows owners to manage each of their pets’ care remotely as well as receive updates on scheduling and services.

The McCulloughs personally hand-pick and thoroughly train each and every dog walker and pet sitter on the team. Staff are bonded, insured, background checked and have specialized skills in caring for dogs, cats, birds and other small-caged animals. To establish a relationship between the pet and sitter, and to ensure a good fit, a free consultation is offered to every client.

The McCulloughs said they chose Fetch! Pet Care for their first franchise business because they share the company’s commitment to ensure all pets receive the best care possible each and every time. The company’s franchisees collectively boast a 94% customer satisfaction score across multiple online review sites. Fetch! Pet Care Coastal Del-Mar also has a canine business partner; nine-year-old yellow lab Olive, who “acts mostly in a supervisory capacity and spends much of her time napping in the office,” they said.

For a free consultation, call Fetch! Pet Care Coastal Del-Mar at 364-4025 or email coastaldelmar@fetchpetcare.com.