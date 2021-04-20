Beebe launches online scheduling for COVID-19 vaccination appointments

Delaware News Desk

Beebe Healthcare is now offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments via its secure, online scheduling system at beebehealthcare.org/online-scheduling.

The system is built on the platform that has allowed 70,000 individuals on its COVID-19 Vaccine Wait List and patients to schedule appointments for walk-in care and telemedicine,

“We do not know how long the need for COVID-19 vaccine scheduling will be around, but we want to make it as easy as possible for individuals in the future,” said Stephen Keiser, vice president of operations for Beebe Medical Group. “This is a fast and efficient manner to schedule your first dose, and we do have availability each week. This is all a part of Beebe’s plan to make access to healthcare as easy as possible for everyone in Sussex County.”

Patients will not be able to select what vaccine to receive, and the online scheduler is designated for those seeking their first dose. Those who need a second dose appointment should call 645-3200. Beebe Medical Group will add appointments regularly; patients should check back if no appointments are immediately available.

“These online scheduling efforts for the COVID-19 vaccine complement what we are doing in the community,” said David A. Tam, president and CEO, Beebe Healthcare. “Between the scheduled clinics throughout the county, the bookmobile partnership with Sussex EMS and libraries, and many more partnered clinics for those with barriers to the vaccine, I couldn’t be prouder of team Beebe’s efforts to serve all of Sussex County.”

In addition to COVID-19 vaccination appointments, Beebe Medical Group offers online scheduling for virtual visits — telemedicine — with all providers, including primary care, specialty care and Beebe Walk-In Care. Individuals can schedule walk-in care appointments online for one of Beebe’s four locations in Rehoboth, Millsboro, Georgetown and Millville.

Those seeking a primary care provider should call 645-3332 to make an appointment with a nearby provider who is accepting new patients.

“Beebe Medical Group is recruiting new providers every day to improve access to our healthcare services,” Keiser said.

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org.