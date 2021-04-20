Rehoboth-Dewey Chamber to host job fair April 29

Delaware News Desk

The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce will host a job fair from 3 to 6 p.m. April 29 at the Rehoboth Mall, 18908 Rehoboth Mall Blvd., Rehoboth Beach.

Applicants are encouraged to network and interview with up to 40 local businesses ranging from restaurants, attractions, retail, services and more. There is no preregistration or charge to attend; applicants should bring copies of their resume.

Employers interested in hosting a booth at the fair should call 227-6446, ext. 11, or email abbie@beach-fun.com. Cost is $40 and includes a table and seating.

For more, visit beach-fun.com.