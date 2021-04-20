Tanger Outlets to hold job fair April 30-May 1

Delaware News Desk

Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach will host a centerwide job fair April 30 and May 1 to recruit talent for the summer season at Tanger’s Seaside, Bayside and Surfside locations.

Applicants are encouraged visit the job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days to meet with store leaders, ask questions about job opportunities, employee benefits and discounts, and apply in-person for open positions.

“Tanger Outlets is eager to connect people who are looking for fun and engaging employment with over 115 stores here at Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach,” said Amy Schnerr, general manager at Tanger Outlets. “This job fair event will provide a simple way for applicants to see the enormous amount of opportunities available to themselves and their family members who may wish to apply, just in time for the summer season.”