Clear Space Theatre production supports Beebe Healthcare’s oncology services

Delaware News Desk

Clear Space Theatre offered two performances of “Terms of Endearment” in late February to benefit Beebe Healthcare’s oncology services.

Revenue from the two performances was split, with half donated to the Beebe Medical Foundation for Beebe Healthcare’s oncology services and the other half going to the Clear Space Theatre Arts Institute. Clear Space presented a check for $2,000 to the Beebe Medical Foundation for oncology services.

“Beebe Healthcare and Beebe Medical Foundation are grateful for the strong and loyal community partnership we enjoy with Clear Space Theatre,” said Beebe Medical Foundation President Tom Protack. “It is wonderful to collaborate with them to allow the arts to have an even stronger presence and power to bring healing, joy, and compassion to many issues that face our local community. We look forward to their new space and working closely with them for many years.”

Clear Space Theatre is a nonprofit regional theater serving residents and visitors to southern Delaware since 2004. Clear Space performs 13 shows during its season and has year-round performing arts opportunities for children and adults. Clear Space is located at 20 Baltimore Ave., Rehoboth Beach.

“Clear Space is, and has always been, rooted in the community,” said Artistic Director David Button. “Each year Clear Space gives back to the community by selecting a local organization to collaborate with and, not only bring you a show for the sake of art, but also with the mission of another organization in mind. We are honored that this year Beebe was the beneficiary of our Clear Space Gives Back partnership. Art imitates life, and bringing ‘Terms of Endearment’ to life on stage, highlighting the struggle and effects of cancer, made it possible for us to support Beebe’s mission.”