JMC students excel at Sussex County Five Prevention Awards

John M. Clayton Elementary School students earned multiple Sussex County fire prevention awards at a special ceremony March 21 at the Millsboro Volunteer Fire Company.

The school’s first place poster and essay winners were submitted for county review for Grades K-5 and for a special category.

JMC students earned the following county awards: Avery Bradford, first place, kindergarten; Olivia Owens, first place, first grade; Sofia Beranza, first place, second grade; William Retzos, first place, fifth grade; Colby Snedaker, second place, fourth grade; and Ingrid Mendoza, third place, special category.

Auxiliary member Jaime Swartz, a teacher at JMC, serves as the coordinator of the Fire Prevention contest at the school. The JMC administration would like to highlight student participation, which was outstanding with the encouragement of Swartz, teachers and parents/guardians. The entire staff at JMC are proud of all of the participants and wish them the best of luck at the state of Delaware awards, where the first place Sussex County winners will compete later this year.