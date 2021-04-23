Renovated Wagamons Pond boat ramp officially open

Delaware News Desk

With an April 20 ribbon-cutting ceremony at Wagamons Pond in Milton, the fishing and boating public can visit the popular pond’s newly renovated boat ramp with a replacement bulkhead and the added amenity of a courtesy dock.

Managed by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, the new concrete ramp can accommodate vessels from small john board boats to bass boats up to 20 feet long.

“DNREC’s public service mission includes providing and enhancing outdoor recreational opportunities for Delawareans and visitors, including 65 boating access areas throughout the state,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “Our mission also includes supporting local communities like Milton by providing facilities like this new boat ramp at Wagamons Pond.”

The $315,000 project was funded by federal Sport Fish Restoration grants administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, combined with matching funds from Delaware fishing license revenues through the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife. The new facility replaces a deteriorated 30-plus-year-old ramp.