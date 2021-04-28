Rehoboth Beach Museum reopening in May with new hours

Delaware News Desk

The Rehoboth Beach Museum announced it will reopen to the public May 15 with new hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Museum visitors are asked to comply with local and state regulations about wearing face masks.

Free parking is available with timed parking passes.

The public is encouraged to visit rehobothbeachmuseum.org to view planned online programs.

The museum’s new exhibit, “Congregations of Rehoboth Beach,” will open to the public May 29.

