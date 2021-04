Delaware News Desk

The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce will host the 38th annual Spring Sidewalk Sale from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, May 14-16.

Stores and shops in downtown Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach and along Route 1 will offer merchandise at discount prices.

For more, call 227-2233 or visit beach-fun.org.