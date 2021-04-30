Carper, Coons release statements on death of Delmar Police Officer Keith Heacook

Delaware News Desk

Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons, both D-Delaware, each released statements April 29 upon the passing of Delmar Police Officer Keith Heacook, who died following an assault in the line of duty on April 25.

“Martha and I are heartbroken to hear the news that Delmar lost a true public servant with the passing of Cpl. Keith Heacook, who gave his life protecting his community,” said Carper. “Our prayers go out to his wife, son, family and fellow officers as we mourn his life and honor his heroic efforts that day.”

"Police Cpl. Keith Heacook was deeply dedicated to helping people in his community, and my heart breaks for his family, friends and fellow law enforcement officers following the tragic news of his death,” said Coons. “The Delmar Police Department was fortunate to have a hero and 22-year veteran among its ranks, and Annie and I have Keith's family in our thoughts and prayers."