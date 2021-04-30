DuPont Nature Center at Mispillion Harbor reopening May 1

Delaware News Desk

Visitors will be welcomed at the DuPont Nature Center at Mispillion Harbor Reserve when it reopens for the season May 1.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control facility will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays and is closed Mondays.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place, including an indoor visitor capacity of 15 individuals in addition to social distancing requirements. Visitors age kindergarten and above will be required to wear a face covering while in the center or on the center’s deck.

In the spring, the center’s large deck overlooking the harbor offers wildlife watchers views of spawning horseshoe crabs and migrating shorebirds, including federally-listed threatened red knots that depend on horseshoe crab eggs to help fuel their 9,000-mile journey. More information on horseshoe crab and shorebird viewing can be found on the DuPont Nature Center website, bit.ly/32Z3D05. Indoor freshwater and saltwater tanks allow a close-up look at a variety of aquatic species, from horseshoe crabs to diamondback terrapins.

The center also offers live views of nesting osprey and wildlife visiting the area through its osprey cam and Mispillion Harbor cam. The live cams can be viewed at on the center’s website.

Managed by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Fish and Wildlife, the DuPont Nature Center is located in the heart of Delaware’s Bayshore Region at 2992 Lighthouse Road, near Slaughter Beach, east of Milford. Admission to the center is free and open to the public.

For more on the center, call 422-1329 or visit bit.ly/32Z3D05.