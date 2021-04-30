IRSD offering half-day in-person instruction Wednesdays

Delaware News Desk

Beginning in May, Indian River School District will offer a half day of Wednesday in-person instruction for hybrid students in Grades PreK-12.

Wednesday was previously a remote learning day for all students.

The Wednesday half day will be offered to all hybrid students and alternate by cohort. Half days for cohort B are set for May 5, May 19 and June 2; half days for cohort A are set for May 12 and June 9. There is no school for students May 26.

There will be five hours of instruction on these dates, and meal service will be provided to students. Schools will communicate starting and ending times to parents.

Students in the cohort that are not attending in-person on Wednesday will participate in remote asynchronous/self-paced learning at the elementary level and remote synchronous — in real time following school schedule — instruction at the middle- and high-school levels. The district will continue to offer full-time remote instruction for parents who prefer that model.