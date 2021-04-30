KSI 3 Club Golf Tournament offers early bird special registration

Delaware News Desk
Early bird registration is now open for the Kent-Sussex Industries Inc.’s 38th annual KSI 3 Club Golf Tournament, set for Sept. 17 at Maple Dale Country Club in Dover. Pictured, John Bogan with Rew Materials collected the “Highest Scoring” prize for his team following the 2020 tournament. They each received a golf umbrella, a dozen golf balls, a $75 Rookery gift card and a $25 gift card to Benvenuto compliments of Tony and Ruth Abbate. Cash prizes were awarded to the first-, second- and third-place low net and low gross teams.

Kent-Sussex Industries Inc.’s 32nd annual 3 Club Golf Tournament has moved from its traditional Wednesday play to a Friday morning shotgun start at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 at its new location, Maple Dale Country Club, 180 Mapledale Road, Dover. 

Early bird special registration — before June 1 — is $100 per person, a savings of $25 off the regular $125 registration fee. Early bird registration is limited to the first 120 registered golfers and includes a free pair of Foot Joy golf shoes, a round of golf with cart, free range balls, a team photo compliments of Mike Baker with C.M. Baker Photography, food stations and drinks on the course, including a mango water ice station compliments of Excel Business Systems. Sponsorship opportunities are available for interested businesses.  

To register, visit bit.ly/32ZKVp9; for more, call 422-4014 ext. 3015, or email hollisa@ksiinc.org.