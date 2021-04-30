KSI 3 Club Golf Tournament offers early bird special registration

Delaware News Desk

Kent-Sussex Industries Inc.’s 32nd annual 3 Club Golf Tournament has moved from its traditional Wednesday play to a Friday morning shotgun start at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 at its new location, Maple Dale Country Club, 180 Mapledale Road, Dover.

Early bird special registration — before June 1 — is $100 per person, a savings of $25 off the regular $125 registration fee. Early bird registration is limited to the first 120 registered golfers and includes a free pair of Foot Joy golf shoes, a round of golf with cart, free range balls, a team photo compliments of Mike Baker with C.M. Baker Photography, food stations and drinks on the course, including a mango water ice station compliments of Excel Business Systems. Sponsorship opportunities are available for interested businesses.

To register, visit bit.ly/32ZKVp9; for more, call 422-4014 ext. 3015, or email hollisa@ksiinc.org.