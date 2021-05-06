IRSD updates weekly curbside meal pickup service

Delaware News Desk

The Indian River School District implemented a series of changes to its weekly curbside meal pickup service, effective May 5.

Curbside meal pickup will take place at from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays at four locations — Indian River High School, 29772 Armory Road, Dagsboro; Long Neck Elementary School, 26064 School Lane, Millsboro; Millsboro Middle School, 302 E. State St.; and North Georgetown Elementary School, 664 N. Bedford St. — in each school’s bus parking lot.

Meals are free of charge and available to all children 18 years and younger.

Morning curbside meal distribution will be discontinued beginning May 5. In addition, sites will now be providing four-day meal bags instead of five-day bags.

Parents or guardians may drive up to the meal distribution location where a nutrition services staff member will hand them a “Meals to Go” package in a contactless fashion. Parents/guardians are advised to clear space in their vehicle’s trunk prior to arrival.

For more, visit irsd.net.