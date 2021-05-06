Selbyville Public Library seeks new board member

Delaware News Desk

The Selbyville Public Library has an opening on its board of commissioners and is seeking qualified applicants for a five-year term, with eligibility for an additional five-year term.

“We are in the process of building a new library and the workload is a little more for that reason,” said library Director Kelly Kline. “But it makes the work meaningful since you’re helping to develop a legacy during a time when public libraries have never been more essential to the functioning of their communities.”

The position is ideal for someone looking to volunteer in their community and make an impact. Experience in the areas of construction, fundraising, education and nonprofit or library work are a plus, but not required. Candidates should have strong ties to the Selbyville area, as they are responsible for oversight of the Selbyville Public Library, which provides direct services to Selbyville residents and beyond.

“Being a commissioner for the Selbyville Public Library is very rewarding,” said board President Susan Kirsch. “The board is extremely proud of the hard work of the staff and the amazing and diverse adult and children’s programs offered. This is a great time to be a member of the board because we are now planning the library expansion; the next few years will be busy but very exciting.”

Design renderings from Becker Morgan Group are in process, and the library is moving forward with the planning phases of the new build. The board and director are eager to share the designs with the public when they are finalized. They know that this will be a significant moment for the community, as their capabilities for a host of activities will be expanded.

Because of the new library build, the board is eager to fill the position as soon as possible and is requesting applications by May 28. The board meets at 6 p.m. fourth Mondays via Zoom. The current board will review all applications and make a decision by June.

Interested applicants can pick up an application at the Selbyville Public Library, or visit selbyvillelibrary.org/about-us/board.html to fill out an application online.

For more information, call 436-8195 or email kelly.kline@lib.de.us.