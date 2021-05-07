Beach Liquors celebrates grand opening, ribbon-cutting in Bethany Beach

Delaware News Desk

The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting for member Beach Liquors in Bethany Beach at its new location, 33012 Coastal Highway, on the southbound side of Coastal Highway near downtown Bethany.

The celebration included wine tasting, a live broadcast from 97.1 The Wave, bourbon bonanza sale and lottery, along with friends, family and community members.

The new location is more than three times the size of the previous location, allowing for an increased selection of beer, wine and spirits. A new temperature-controlled wine room allows for rare and highly allocated vintage wines from around the world. Beach Liquors will be open year-round, and a tasting bar will open in late May featuring craft beers and wine tastings daily.

For more, visit beachliquors.com or call 539-7400.