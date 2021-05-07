Greater Dover Boys & Girls Club teen wins state Youth of the Year honor

Delaware News Desk

Selected among nine outstanding youth representing Boys & Girls Clubs throughout the state, Adasia Hawkins, with the Greater Dover Boys & Girls Club, has been named the George Krupanski Youth of the Year for the state of Delaware.

The Youth of the Year title is bestowed upon an exemplary young person in recognition of leadership, service, academic excellence and dedication to live a healthy lifestyle. Now in its 74th year, the Youth of the Year program honors young people on their future path and encourages kids to lead, succeed and inspire.

“Adasia is an exceptional young woman who adds a lot to our club, and, over the years, I have seen her mature and blossom,” said Chris Basher, chief operating officer, Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware.

“She is one of the teens who has really immersed herself in the club experience, taking on various leadership roles. She’s been a member for four years and is a valuable part of our teen programming”, said Executive Director Jake Getty. “This is the second year in a row that the Greater Dover Clubs’ candidate has taken the title. We have every confidence in Adasia as she moves on to compete at the regional level.”

Adasia is a sophomore at Dover High School and is in the Honors and Advance Placement Program. She plans on going to college after high school and wants to study to become an attorney. She began her Boys & Girls Club journey by volunteering for the Greater Dover Boys & Girls Clubs. She was then chosen to participate in the teen workforce development program and, after completing 18 hours of training, she is an employee of the club and works closely with the preschool children. During the pandemic, she was looking for ways to connect virtually with her fellow teen club members, so she created social media posts to keep her fellow teens engaged.

Adasia also received two additional awards presented during the Youth of the Year Celebration. She received the Johnny Janosik Community Service Award due to her number of hours volunteering at the Greater Dover Club, and the “outstanding speech” award. She received $6,000 in scholarships from Janosik, Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware and Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Adasia said she is very excited to have the prestigious award of “2021 George Krupanski Jr. Youth of the Year Winner.” Adasia said she plans to put 300% into fulfilling her requirements as Youth of the Year and representing her club to the best of her ability.

The Youth of the Year program is supported by Toyota and Mondelez. As the Signature Sponsor of Youth of the Year, Toyota is committed to partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to ensure local Clubs provide life-enhancing opportunities for kids and teens to explore, develop and apply the essential skills they need to be successful in life and work. As the Lead Sponsor of Youth of the Year, Mondelez International will engage with local Clubs year-round to help foster a new generation of leaders prepared to live in and lead a diverse global economy. Youth of the Year representatives are the workforce leaders, innovators and problem-solvers of tomorrow. DuPont and M&T Bank were presenting sponsors for the Delaware Youth of the Year Program and are invested in being champions of Delaware youth.

Adasia will now go on to compete for the title of Northeast Regional Youth of the Year in June, and an additional $20,000 in college scholarships. Five regional winners will advance to Washington, D.C., in September to compete for the title of Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth of the Year. The National Youth of the Year will receive an additional scholarship of $50,000 and will have the opportunity to meet with the President of the United States in the White House.

For more on the Youth of the Year program, visit youthoftheyear.org.