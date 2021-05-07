IRSD announces plan for graduation ceremonies

Delaware News Desk

The Indian River School District has finalized graduation ceremony plans for the Class of 2021.

Sussex Central High School will host two outdoor ceremonies at 5 and 7 p.m. June 1; Indian River High School will hold a single outdoor graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. June 2; and the Howard T. Ennis School will host a single indoor ceremony at 1 p.m. June 3.

The Sussex Central graduating class will be divided alphabetically to determine the ceremony each student will attend.

The rain date for high school ceremonies is June 3. If both high school ceremonies are postponed due to inclement weather, Sussex Central’s will be rescheduled for June 3 and Indian River’s for June 4. Start times will remain the same.

At each high school, graduates will be permitted to have four guests attend their designated ceremony. Graduates and their families are asked to arrive in a single vehicle. Sussex Central families should arrive at least 45 minutes prior to their designated ceremony and Indian River families at least 30 minutes prior to the ceremony. Face coverings must be worn by all graduates and family members once they exit their vehicles and enter the stadium. Hand sanitizer will also be made available at the stadium entrance.

Stadium bleachers will be marked off for four family members to be spaced 3 to 6 feet apart from other family groups. All attendees must sit in the bleachers and standing will not be permitted. Graduates will also be seated 3 to 6 feet apart and will maintain a safe social distance when exiting their seats to receive their diplomas.

Each high school will communicate detailed instructions to parents in the days prior to the ceremonies. Parents should follow these instructions carefully to allow for an efficient entrance and exit from the stadium and parking lot.

Following each ceremony, the custodial staff will disinfect all seats, handrails, graduate chairs, tables, podiums, microphones and electronic equipment. Restrooms will also be sanitized using normal protocols.

At the Howard T. Ennis School, guests must RSVP to enter the venue and indicate whether they reside in the same household as the graduate. All attendees must wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Hand sanitizer will be available at both entrances to the gymnasium.

Each graduate will have a boxed section of the gymnasium where members from the same household may sit 3 feet apart and members of different households must remain 6 feet apart. These sections will be outlined with tape on the floor and each section will be separated by 6 feet.