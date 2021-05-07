Mother’s Day at the Historic Lewes Farmers Market

Delaware News Desk

The Historic Lewes Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon May 8 — Mother’s Day — at George H.P. Smith Park, at Johnson and Dupont avenues.

Market items will include lots of potted plants, wreaths and flowers to help celebrate moms. In addition to flowers and plants, the farmers/producers will bring fresh-cut asparagus, lettuces and greens including mini-romaines, baby kale, arugula, Swiss chard, spinach, salad and stir-fry mixes. Customers will also find salad turnips, radishes and some of the first strawberries of the season. There is also a selection of eggs, milk, butter, pork, chicken, mushrooms, honey, herbs, jams and baked goods.

The market continues its SNAP/EBT Food Stamps program. To help lower economic barriers to local, healthy food, the HLFM matches up to $20 each participant each week with HLFM Bonus Bucks. SNAP participants are encouraged to come to the SNAP tent at the market to pick up the bonus $20 in tokens. WIC and SFMNP coupons will also be accepted at the market starting in June.

The market also announced there is no longer one-way shopping routes due to COVID-19. After entering the market, customers may now visit any vendor in the market and walk in any direction. However, everyone in the market must still wear face masks — even those vaccinated — and maintain 6 feet social distancing. Hand sanitizer and a handwashing station will be located at the entrance, in the circle in front of the Fred Thomas Building at the foot of Dupont. This circle will also be open for handicap drop-off and pick-up. Beebe Hospital is allowing market customers to park in its outside parking lots.

The HLFM continues its partnership with Epworth United Methodist Church Food Pantry. HLFM customers who want to help feed the local community may purchase local produce, meats, milk and other food from growers at the market to donate to the Epworth program every Saturday. At the end of the market, the produce and other foods are gathered and given to Epworth. The HLFM thanks its customers for their generosity.

In case of inclement weather, the market moves to Shields Elementary School Parking lot.

For more, visit historiclewesfarmersmarket.org.