Rehoboth Beach announces communications specialist, additional staff notes

Delaware News Desk

Lynne Coan, a communications professional with more than two decades of experience working to help build community in local jurisdictions through communications and engagement, has joined the city of Rehoboth Beach as communications specialist.

Previously, Coan was public information officer with the city of Suwanee, Georgia, for 15 years and most recently served as communications and marketing manager with the town of Vienna, Virginia, where she worked for five years. She has a bachelor’s degree in English and journalism from the University of Richmond.

“We’re excited to welcome Lynne to the city of Rehoboth Beach,” said City Manager Sharon Lynn, “and to put her considerable experience and communication skills to work on behalf of the city and its residents.”

In her new role with the city, Coan’s goals include developing a regular communications channel with Rehoboth Beach residents and businesses and enhancing the city’s presence on social media platforms.

Coan recently moved to the Rehoboth area along with her husband, Carl. Between the two of them, they are parents to two young adults as well as a 15-month-old mini Bernedoodle and a 13-year-old cat.

In other city of Rehoboth staff news, City Manager Sharon Lynn recently received the credentialed manager designation from the International City/County Management Association. To receive this credential, an individual must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government; an earned degree, preferably in public administration or a related field; and a demonstrated commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development. Lynn, who has been with the city of Rehoboth since 2014, was named City Manager of the Year by the Delaware League of Local Governments in 2018.

“We already know that we have one of the best managers in local government,” said Rehoboth Mayor Stan Mills. “For Sharon to have achieved the credentialed manager designation from ICMA is another feather in her cap — as well as the city’s.”

In addition, three employees in the city’s water department — James Kersey, David Marvel and Ryan Walsen — completed the Delaware Rural Water Association’s two-year water systems operation specialist apprenticeship program. The program combines on-the-job supervised learning with related technical instruction.