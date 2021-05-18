Lewes Public Arts Commission unveils first public art installation

Delaware News Desk

The city of Lewes Public Arts Commission has installed its first public art installation — a work by Rachel Mica Weiss, “Unbounded II,” which now graces the Lewes Delaware Canalfront Park where it will remain through mid-September.

The artwork is part of the "Unbounded” series, which “references both the limitlessness of the natural world and our struggle to shape it.”

Weiss creates sculptures and installations that “investigate human boundaries ranging from the architectural to the topographical, to our own psychological constructs. She creates work that embodies the various manifestations of tension, barriers and the web of power dynamics we negotiate daily. Weiss pushes the limits of her materials, textiles, cast concrete and plastic, raw obsidian and carved stone, and transforms them into unexpected ways that ask the viewer to question the seemingly fixed boundaries that surround them.”

Employing natural and reclaimed materials that require extensive manual labor to transform, “Unbounded II" is a carefully arranged collection of 8,000 pounds of hammered and shaped obsidian rocks. Each rock is individually tied with hand-dyed rope to a hidden wood frame underneath. The result is a wave or mountainous form created from hundreds of interconnected obsidian parts. The installation is intended to prompt the viewer to consider both natural and manmade influences on the area. This series “highlights the forces shaping us, while simultaneously asking the viewer to question the human impact on the landscape and reconsider the stability of boundaries — whether physical, imaginary or self-created.”

The city of Lewes Arts Committee strives to integrate a wide range of quality art into public spaces in and around the community. The committee promotes educational opportunities for residents and visitors, to create an atmosphere for art appreciation, arts dialog and community art appreciation. This project was curated by Karin Bravin and funded in part by the Delaware Division of the Arts.

For more, visit lewespublicarts.org.