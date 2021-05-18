Sussex Academy, Aspira partner for COVID vaccination clinic for those 12 and older

Delaware News Desk

Sussex Academy, in partnership with Aspira Health, will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for those 12 and older from 5 to 8 p.m. May 20 in the high school gymnasium, 21150 Airport Road, Georgetown.

The Pfizer COVID vaccine is now available to anyone 12 years and older.

Vaccinations will be offered regardless of immigration status. Health insurance is not required, however, those with coverage will be required to provide insurance information.

To register, visit aspira.as.me and complete the pre-registration paperwork. This will be emailed and texted to those registered the day before their appointment.

Those wanting to be vaccinated should arrive with their driver's license or other identification and insurance card, if applicable.