Beers for Beebe: Revelation to donate portion of beer garden’s proceeds

Delaware News Desk

Revelation Craft Brewing Co. has opened their beer garden in partnership with Hudson Fields on Route 1 near Milton and, again this summer, a portion of the proceeds from the beer garden will benefit Beebe Healthcare.

The Revelation Beer Garden at Hudson Fields features a family- and pet-friendly environment just north of Lewes with easy access from Route 1.

The beer garden is housed in the Eagle Crest airplane hangar and features Revelation beer on tap, a variety of rotating food trucks, seating, live music from local artists, sunset yoga, fitness classes and yard games for children and adults.

“Beebe Healthcare is one of the largest employers in Sussex County and has such an impact on the community, and Revelation is all about outdoors, activity and community, too, so it really dovetails together,” said Christian Hudson, owner, Hudson Fields, chairman of the Beebe Medical Foundation board and member of Beebe board of directors.

Team members from the Beebe Medical Foundation joined Revelation Craft Brewery’s and Hudson Fields’ team members April 30 for the summer kickoff. The beer garden’s current hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Fridays and 3 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Revelation’s original location is on Central Street in Rehoboth Beach, and the brewery is currently expanding to an additional location in Georgetown with a planned opening in fall 2021.

“Beebe Medical Foundation is grateful for the wonderful partnership with Revelation and Hudson Fields and their passion for choosing to support Beebe as we expand our services in Sussex County and recruit even more physicians,” said Tom Protack, president of Beebe Medical Foundation. “As the community grows and healthcare needs grow even faster, having the investment of local businesses is vital. Revelation Beer Garden at Hudson Fields is a wonderful answer to the social-distancing norms during this pandemic; you can enjoy quality time outside with family and friends enjoying great food, beverages, music and, new this year, fitness and yoga classes.”

"I am so glad that Revelation has been able to provide this great venue for Beebe Medical Foundation,” said Patrick Staggs, president and brewer, Revelation. “There is so much support from the community to make this beneficial for them and who doesn't love enjoying craft beer safely outdoors supporting such a great cause. This partnership continues to grow every year — and this one is going to be a big one.”