360 Fitness & Barre celebrates grand opening with ribbon-cutting

Delaware News Desk

360 Fitness & Barre of Bethany Beach hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 14 with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce at its new location, 33350 Market Place, in the Market Place at Sea Colony.

The celebration included food and refreshments along with friends, family and community members.

360 Fitness & Barre is a private fitness studio in Bethany Beach. Meant to expand off of Custom 360 Fit’s small group training classes, 360 Fitness & Barre will offer various larger classes that include TRX, senior strength and balance, senior dance, yoga, meditation, barre and body weight. Classes are suitable for people of all fitness levels. Personalized, one-on-one attention is still being offered as well.

For more, visit customfit360de.com/360-fitness-barre.