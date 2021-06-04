Beebe Healthcare offering second round of Patient Care Assistant Program

Delaware News Desk

Beebe Healthcare will offer additional five-week trainings for its Patient Care Assistant Program in June and July.

The program is for candidates interested in a career in health care. A high school diploma or GED is required to apply.

Patient care assistants will participate in a five-week training program which educates them in basic clinical skills and computer skills required in either the inpatient or physician office settings.

General technical skills include patient hygiene, patient safety, documentation, specimen collecting and handling, organization of supplies and room preparation.

Start dates for this program are June 21 or July 19. Training will take place at the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing for the first two weeks, then in the department or location of assignment for the following three weeks.

The program is open to current employees or new hires.

For more, call 645-3336 or email kmills@beebehealthcare.org or sstratton@beebehealthcare.org.