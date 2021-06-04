Café a Go-Go celebrates new location with Rehoboth-Dewey Chamber ribbon-cutting

Zak Hansen
Sussex Countian
The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Café a Go-Go’s new location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 2. From left: Abigail Kaiser, RBDBCC, and Matt Issa, Café a Go-Go.

The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Café a Go-Go’s new location, Unit 3, 3 N. First St., Rehoboth Beach, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 2.  

Café a Go-Go has been a Rehoboth coffee staple since opening its original location in 2005. 

They offer coffee blends, espresso drinks, pastries, wraps, smoothies and Mexican hot chocolate. 

For more, call 227-1099 or visit Café a Go-Go on Facebook.