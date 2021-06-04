First State Antique Tractor Club to meet June 15

Delaware News Desk

The regular meeting of the First State Antique Tractor Club will be held at 7 p.m. June 15 at the Greenwood VFW, on the corner of Governors Avenue and Mill Street, Greenwood.

The plans for the club’s 20th annual show will be finalized. The club hopes to have a great three-day event June 25-27. The show will be at the Laurel Farmers Auction Market; for more information, visit firststateantiquetractorclub.com. New club business will also be discussed.

Light refreshments will be served. New members are always welcome.

For more, contact Maralene Givens at 228-2674 or maraleneg1@verizon.net.