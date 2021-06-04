Indian River School District mailing report cards week of June 14

Delaware News Desk

The Indian River School District will mail final report cards to kindergarten to eighth grade students during the week of June 14, and preschool students will be mailed a PreK Report of Progress.

Parents may also access reports cards through their Home Access Center accounts.

Report cards for students in grades 9-12 can be accessed through the Home Access Center beginning the week of June 14. High school parents who do not have a Home Access account may contact their child’s school to obtain a printed copy.