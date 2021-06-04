African American heritage music celebration to benefit Bryan A. Stevenson School of Excellence

Delaware News Desk

Taylor Music Studios, celebrating June as Black Music Month, will host a summer fundraiser and African American heritage music celebration for the Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence Inc. from 2 to 5 p.m. June 27 at Sydney’s Restaurant & Lounge, 16388 Samuel Paynter Blvd., Milton.

BASSE, an emerging public school in Sussex County Delaware, will be a service-learning secondary school beginning with grades 9-10 and eventually adding grades 11-12.

Delaware State University President Tony Allen will be the keynote speaker, and the event will feature special presentations from Bryan A. Stevenson and Howard C. Stevenson.

For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit basseafricanheritagemusiccelebration.eventbrite.com.