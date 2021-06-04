Possum Point Players to open ‘Silent Sky’ on June 4

Delaware News Desk

Possum Point Players’ mainstage production of “Silent Sky,” set for June 4-6 and June 11-13 at Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Road, Georgetown, tells the true story of a pioneering woman astronomer who broke a sky-high glass ceiling as she pursued her love of studying and living her dream among the stars.

"Silent Sky” is the biographical story of Henrietta Leavitt, an astronomer ahead of her time. The play follows her when in 1900, she can work at Harvard University as a human computer mapping the stars, but she is to receive no scientific credit for her work.

Even though she is told she cannot use the world recognized Harvard telescope, the Great Refractor or do any sort of astronomical discovery, she persisted.

"Silent Sky" shows an age where women did not pursue careers and accomplishments in fields of science and technology. An early battle in the struggle for equality in such professional scientific endeavors is brought to vivid life on stage. Her determined study and work lead to a scientific discovery that has profound and lasting impact on the field of astronomy.

Along her rugged path to success, Leavitt’s relationships are strained by her obsessive work ethic. Her sister, her female colleagues and even the man dedicated to loving her, find themselves pushed aside in favor of her pursuit to solve a great cosmic mystery.

Rehoboth resident John Hulse directs "Silent Sky." Cast members are Steven Dow, of Felton; Susannah Griffin, Rehoboth Beach; Elvira Panico, Seaford; Gina Shuck, Dover; and Ashlie Workman, Long Neck.

Showtimes for “Silent Sky” are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 6 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $22 regular, $20 seniors and students. Seating and other covid-related protocols will be updated to reflect current state guidance at show times.

For tickets and more, visit possumpointplayers.org or by calling 856-4560.