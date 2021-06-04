Rising Sun Lodge No. 4 hosting monthly barbecue dinners

Delaware News Desk

Rising Sun Lodge No. 4, 516 Chestnut St., Milton, will host its annual barbecue dinners from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 12, and continuing second Saturdays in July, August and September.

Platters are $12 per person and include barbecue or fried chicken, fried fish, corn on the cob, green beans, baked beans, sliced tomato and bread, sodas and chips, with extra sides available at a nominal cost.

A sandwich combo, which includes fish or chicken with chips and a soda, is $8.

To place an advance order, call 245-7160 or email risingsunlodge4@aol.com two days prior to the date of dinner.