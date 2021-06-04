Selbyville’s annual Old Timer’s Day returns for 64th year

Delaware News Desk

Selbyville’s 64th annual Old Timer’s Day Classic Car & Family Festival will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 19 on Church Street.

Hosted by the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce and the town of Selbyville, and presented by Bunting & Murray Construction Corp., the event will feature classic vehicles across multiple decades as far back as the 1930s. The family-friendly event also includes food vendors, children’s activities and live music from The Glass Onion Band sponsored by Mountaire Farms.

“After a year of cancellations and minimal events, we are excited to have the opportunity to highlight the town,” said BFACC Executive Director Lauren Weaver. “Guests find the inland towns to be charming and family friendly; and the classic cars and trucks are a blast from the past.”

Community partners such as Synergy Café, Billy Reese State Farm, Scott Smith Edward Jones, Selbyville Library, Selbyville Ladies Auxiliary, Selbyville Community Club and others will be onsite.

Vehicle entry into the car show is $10, and the first 100 registrants receive a commemorative event gift sponsored by Murray Sod. As part of the early bird special, anyone who registers a vehicle before June 17th will receive a $5 voucher to Synergy Café in downtown Selbyville. Judges will evaluate the interior, exterior and engine compartment of each vehicle, with prizes awarded for each category by decade, as well as cash prizes for People’s Choice and Best of Show.

For complete details, schedule of events and to enter a vehicle, visit thequietresorts.com.