FitzGerald Financial Rehoboth Beach celebrates grand opening

Delaware News Desk

The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce and member Matthew Trone celebrated the grand opening of FitzGerald Financial Rehoboth Beach with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

FitzGerald Financial Group, a division of TowneBank, was founded by Dan FitzGerald in 2004. FitzGerald Financial is a community residential home lender with mortgage offices located up and down the east coast. Experienced mortgage professionals Matthew Trone, Rehoboth Beach, and James Anecharico, Ocean City, paired up with the FitzgGerald Financial Group last year opening new locations in both Rehoboth Beach and Ocean City, Maryland. TowneBank ranks in the top 3% of mortgage lenders by the FDIC.

FitzGerald Financial Group offers residential mortgage lending solutions and is a full-service lender offering conventional, FHA, VA, construction, renovation, jumbo along with state and regional loan programs.

FitzGerald Financial is located at No. 6, 19633 Blue Bird Lane, Rehoboth Beach.

For more, call 443-690-2606 or apply online at matthewtrone.fitzgeraldfinancial.net.