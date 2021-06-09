John M. Clayton National Elementary Honor Society members serve community

Delaware News Desk

Members of the John M. Clayton Elementary School Chapter of the National Elementary Honor Society participated in a community cleanup this spring.

Because service is an important pillar of their organization, students wanted to find a way to serve their community during the pandemic. In order to keep everyone safe, students participated in the litter pickup individually or in small family groups with parent supervision. They submitted photos and videos of their activity to the group. Students cleaned up roads, beaches and ballparks, among other locations. This chapter is comprised of 66 fourth and fifth graders who excel in scholarship, leadership, service and character — the four pillars of the NEHS organization.