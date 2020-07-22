Two die in single-car crash in Georgetown

Delaware State Police are investigating a double-fatal single-car crash that occurred Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred around 10:50 p.m. on July 21, as a 2010 Dodge Challenger was traveling east on Hardscrabble Road, outside Georgetown, at an extremely high rate of speed. As the car approached Shiloh Church Road, the driver failed to negotiate a curve and exited the road into the grass, overturning several times and striking an embankment. Both the driver and passenger were extensively trapped in the vehicle.

Both the driver, a 26-year-old Millsboro man, and the passenger, a 40-year-old Easton, Maryland man, were properly restrained and pronounced deceased at the scene. Their names are being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.

Hardscrabble Road, in the area of Shiloh Church Road, was closed for about four hours while the crash was investigated and cleared. The crash is under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.