Rescue in Rehoboth Bay

Delaware News Desk

Delaware State Police are investigating after a man was rescued in Rehoboth Bay.

The incident occurred around 6:35 p.m. on a Sunday, July 26, when police were dispatched to Massey’s Landing, at the end of Long Neck Road. A husband and wife had been fishing on their boat in Rehoboth Bay. As they prepared to return to the dock, the husband noticed his fishing line was stuck under the rear of the boat. He jumped in the water to untangle the line.

The water was deeper and the current stronger than anticipated. He had difficulty swimming and was pulled away from the boat. After some time, passing boaters observed the victim in distress and several of them jumped in, managing to pull the victim onto their boat. The Indian River Fire Company then arrived and transported the victim to Massey’s Landing.

The victim, a 57-year-old Lewes man, was hospitalized in critical condition. His name is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin and extended family.