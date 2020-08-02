Fatal crash in Milford

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal, single-vehicle crash in Milford.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 3, when a 2006 Ford Five Hundred was traveling north on South Dupont Boulevard, approaching Buccaneer Boulevard. For unknown reasons, the vehicle drifted and exited the road, striking a large steel post.

The operator, a 19-year-old Coatsville, Pa. man, was not properly restrained and pronounced deceased at the scene. His name is being withheld, pending the notification of next of kin. Police continue to investigate.

Northbound South Dupont Boulevard was closed for about three-and-a-half hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.